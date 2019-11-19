Luis Enrique returns as Spain coach after daughter’s death

MADRID (AP) — Luis Enrique is returning as Spain coach five months after stepping down because of his daughter’s illness.

He is taking over from former assistant Robert Moreno, who coached the team through qualifying for the 2020 European Championship. His last match was on Monday, a 5-0 rout of Romania in Madrid.

Luis Enrique’s 9-year-old daughter, Xana, died of a type of bone cancer less than three months ago.

