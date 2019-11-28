Listen Live Sports

Lukaku cites more racist chants, seeks UEFA intervention

November 28, 2019 12:19 pm
 
MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku says he was targeted with racist chants by Slavia Prague fans during a Champions League match and wants UEFA to take action.

Lukau says the chants occurred on two different occasions during Wednesday’s game, adding that “I hope UEFA does something, because the entire stadium behaved like that after the first goal by Lautaro (Martinez) and that’s not nice for people watching the match.”

Martinez grabbed two goals and Lukaku also scored as Inter won 3-1 to keep alive its hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Lukaku also had a goal waved off by the VAR because of a foul on Slavia forward Peter Olayinka at the other end — leading to a converted penalty for the hosts.

Lukaku held his hand to his ear after the VAR decision, apparently to bring attention to the racist chants.

Lukaku, who is black, was also targeted with monkey chants by Cagliari fans during a Serie A match in September after he scored a penalty.

