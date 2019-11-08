Listen Live Sports

Lutete scores 51, leads UMass Lowell over Long Island 87-74

November 8, 2019 10:20 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Christian Lutete poured in a career-high 51 points as UMass Lowell beat Long Island University 87-74 on Friday night.

Lutete sank 16 of 25 shots from the floor, including 7 of 12 from 3-point range for the River Hawks (1-1). Lutete made 12 of his 13 free throws, added nine rebounds and had two steals.

Obadiah Noel finished with a double-double — 21 points, 13 rebounds — for UMass Lowell. Connor Withers added 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

Raiquan Clark had 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting for the Sharks (0-2). Ty Flowers added 19 points, 15 rebounds and eight blocks. Jashaun Agosto had six assists.

UMass Lowell takes on Ohio State on the road on Sunday. Long Island University matches up against George Mason on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

