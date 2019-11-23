Listen Live Sports

Lyon beats Nice 2-1 in French League

November 23, 2019 2:00 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — Lyon beat Nice 2-1 despite being reduced to 10 men for nearly an hour in the French league on Saturday.

Jeff Reine-Adélaïde fired Lyon in front in the 11th minute and Moussa Dembélé doubled the home side’s lead from the spot in the 28th after he was tripped by Christophe Hérelle.

It appeared as if Lyon’s good work would be undone when defender Marçal was sent off six minutes later after accidentally kicking an opponent in the head when going for the ball.

Nice went close on several occasions before Kasper Dolberg pulled one back for the visitors 12 minutes from time.

However, its hopes of getting something from the match diminished when defender Patrick Burner was sent off shortly after following a second yellow card.

