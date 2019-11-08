Listen Live Sports

Lyons carries Furman over Loyola of Chicago 87-63

November 8, 2019 10:17 pm
 
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Lyons scored 24 points and Clay Mounce added 22 points and Furman easily beat Loyola of Chicago 87-63 on Friday night.

Jalen Slawson had 14 points for Furman (2-0) and Mike Bothwell chipped in 10 points. With just under three minutes remaining, Mounce snatched an errant pass with his left hand, spun down the lane and put up a right-handed layup that became a three-point play and sparked a 14-4 run to close out the game.

Lucas Williamson had 18 points for the Ramblers (1-1). Cameron Krutwig added five assists.

Furman faces Charleston Southern on the road on Tuesday. Loyola of Chicago takes on Coppin State at home on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

