Magic-Cavaliers, Box

November 27, 2019 9:37 pm
 
ORLANDO (116)

Iwundu 3-7 2-2 8, Isaac 7-18 1-2 16, Birch 3-6 2-2 8, Fultz 7-12 0-0 15, Fournier 10-22 6-6 30, Aminu 0-2 0-2 0, Bamba 5-6 0-0 15, Augustin 3-8 2-2 8, Ross 7-12 1-1 16. Totals 45-93 14-17 116.

CLEVELAND (104)

Osman 3-11 6-6 14, Love 3-9 1-2 9, Thompson 5-7 3-4 13, Garland 5-8 4-4 16, Sexton 8-14 3-3 20, McKinnie 2-2 0-0 5, Nance Jr. 4-8 1-2 11, Clarkson 3-11 1-1 8, Dellavedova 1-3 0-0 2, Porter Jr. 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 37-81 19-22 104.

Orlando 27 32 28 29—116
Cleveland 27 25 21 31—104

3-Point Goals_Orlando 12-33 (Bamba 5-5, Fournier 4-9, Fultz 1-1, Ross 1-5, Isaac 1-7, Aminu 0-1, Iwundu 0-1, Augustin 0-4), Cleveland 11-34 (Garland 2-4, Nance Jr. 2-5, Osman 2-6, Love 2-7, Sexton 1-1, McKinnie 1-1, Clarkson 1-6, Porter Jr. 0-2, Dellavedova 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 34 (Isaac 7), Cleveland 49 (Thompson 15). Assists_Orlando 23 (Augustin 10), Cleveland 20 (Sexton 6). Total Fouls_Orlando 22, Cleveland 15. Technicals_Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second). A_17,712 (20,562).

