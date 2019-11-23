Magic-Pacers, Box

ORLANDO (106)

Iwundu 2-5 0-0 4, Isaac 10-16 1-2 25, Birch 2-4 0-0 4, Fultz 6-11 1-1 13, Fournier 11-23 0-0 26, Aminu 1-5 2-2 4, Bamba 4-9 0-0 9, Augustin 3-7 3-3 11, Ross 4-12 0-1 10. Totals 43-92 7-9 106.

INDIANA (111)

Warren 1-4 0-0 2, Sabonis 9-15 7-7 25, Turner 4-9 0-0 10, A.Holiday 6-13 0-0 13, Lamb 5-11 4-4 14, J.Holiday 3-5 4-5 12, McDermott 5-8 0-0 13, Leaf 3-4 0-0 8, Bitadze 3-4 0-0 6, McConnell 4-6 0-0 8. Totals 43-79 15-16 111.

Orlando 25 20 40 21—106 Indiana 24 31 28 28—111

3-Point Goals_Orlando 13-31 (Isaac 4-6, Fournier 4-10, Augustin 2-4, Ross 2-5, Bamba 1-2, Iwundu 0-1, Fultz 0-1, Aminu 0-2), Indiana 10-24 (McDermott 3-5, Leaf 2-2, J.Holiday 2-3, Turner 2-6, A.Holiday 1-4, Warren 0-1, Lamb 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 33 (Isaac 9), Indiana 42 (Sabonis 9). Assists_Orlando 24 (Fultz 9), Indiana 26 (McConnell 7). Total Fouls_Orlando 16, Indiana 14. A_16,446 (20,000).

