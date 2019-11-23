Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Magic-Pacers, Box

November 23, 2019 9:21 pm
 
< a min read
      
ORLANDO (106)

Iwundu 2-5 0-0 4, Isaac 10-16 1-2 25, Birch 2-4 0-0 4, Fultz 6-11 1-1 13, Fournier 11-23 0-0 26, Aminu 1-5 2-2 4, Bamba 4-9 0-0 9, Augustin 3-7 3-3 11, Ross 4-12 0-1 10. Totals 43-92 7-9 106.

INDIANA (111)

Warren 1-4 0-0 2, Sabonis 9-15 7-7 25, Turner 4-9 0-0 10, A.Holiday 6-13 0-0 13, Lamb 5-11 4-4 14, J.Holiday 3-5 4-5 12, McDermott 5-8 0-0 13, Leaf 3-4 0-0 8, Bitadze 3-4 0-0 6, McConnell 4-6 0-0 8. Totals 43-79 15-16 111.

Orlando 25 20 40 21—106
Indiana 24 31 28 28—111

3-Point Goals_Orlando 13-31 (Isaac 4-6, Fournier 4-10, Augustin 2-4, Ross 2-5, Bamba 1-2, Iwundu 0-1, Fultz 0-1, Aminu 0-2), Indiana 10-24 (McDermott 3-5, Leaf 2-2, J.Holiday 2-3, Turner 2-6, A.Holiday 1-4, Warren 0-1, Lamb 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 33 (Isaac 9), Indiana 42 (Sabonis 9). Assists_Orlando 24 (Fultz 9), Indiana 26 (McConnell 7). Total Fouls_Orlando 16, Indiana 14. A_16,446 (20,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|23 USGIF GEOGala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas