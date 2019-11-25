Magic-Pistons, Box

ORLANDO (88)

Iwundu 1-6 0-0 3, Isaac 4-11 0-0 10, Birch 2-3 2-4 6, Fultz 7-12 2-3 16, Fournier 5-16 7-8 17, Aminu 1-7 0-0 2, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 3-8 0-0 6, Augustin 2-7 3-4 9, Ross 7-14 2-3 19. Totals 32-84 16-22 88.

DETROIT (103)

Galloway 4-11 0-0 12, Griffin 5-9 6-8 17, Drummond 3-6 1-2 7, Brown 5-11 2-2 13, Kennard 6-11 5-5 20, Maker 0-1 3-4 3, Wood 4-5 4-4 12, Morris 2-5 0-0 5, Rose 1-11 0-0 2, Mykhailiuk 4-9 0-0 12. Totals 34-79 21-25 103.

Orlando 31 24 15 18— 88 Detroit 23 30 25 25—103

3-Point Goals_Orlando 8-25 (Ross 3-5, Isaac 2-3, Augustin 2-4, Iwundu 1-1, Bamba 0-1, Fultz 0-2, Aminu 0-4, Fournier 0-5), Detroit 14-38 (Mykhailiuk 4-8, Galloway 4-11, Kennard 3-5, Griffin 1-2, Brown 1-3, Morris 1-4, Wood 0-1, Rose 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 41 (Bamba 12), Detroit 49 (Drummond 18). Assists_Orlando 14 (Augustin 5), Detroit 23 (Kennard 7). Total Fouls_Orlando 21, Detroit 20. A_14,695 (20,491).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.