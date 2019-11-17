Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Mahan helps C. Florida complete comeback over Illinois St.

November 17, 2019 4:33 pm
 
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Brandon Mahan’s put-back layup off an offensive rebound with 25 seconds left helped send Central Florida to a 67-65 win over Illinois State on Sunday.

Mahan’s shot made it 66-65, and following a Redbirds timeout, each team exchanged turnovers. Zach Copeland missed a 3-point attempt for Illinois State and Keith Fisher III fouled Mahan who made 1 of 2 foul shots. Illinois State failed to get a shot off at the end.

Collin Smith led UCF (2-1) with 18 points and Mahan scored 17 with 10 rebounds. Darin Green Jr. scored 13 and Avery Diggs added 10.

Dedric Boyd led Illinois State (2-1) with 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting. Matt Chastain scored 12 and Antonio Reeves 11.

The Knights overcame a 34-25 halftime deficit and trailed most of the second half. Green hit a 3-pointer with 68 seconds left for UCF’s first lead of the half, 64-63. Rey Idowu gave Illinois State it’s last lead with a put-back off his offensive rebound before Mahan’s game winner.

