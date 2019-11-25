Maine faces tough test vs No. 7 Virginia

Maine (2-3) vs. No. 7 Virginia (6-0)

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Virginia presents a tough challenge for Maine. Maine has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Virginia remains No. 7 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Vermont, UMass and Arizona State last week.

SAVVY SENIORS: Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key and Jay Huff have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 59 percent of all Cavaliers points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Andrew Fleming has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Maine field goals over the last five games. The junior forward has accounted for 40 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Maine has dropped its last three road games, scoring 53.7 points and allowing 70 points during those contests. Virginia has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 62 points while giving up 43.7.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Black Bears have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cavs. Virginia has 26 assists on 63 field goals (41.3 percent) across its past three contests while Maine has assists on 58 of 82 field goals (70.7 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Virginia defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 30.2 percent, the lowest mark in Division I. Maine has allowed opponents to shoot 44.8 percent through five games (ranking the Black Bears 264th).

