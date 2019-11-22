Maine goes up against Maine Maritime

Maine Maritime vs. Maine (1-3)

Portland Exposition Building, Portland, Maine; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Maine Black Bears are set to battle the Mariners of Division III Maine Maritime. Maine lost 72-53 at Washington in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Andrew Fleming has averaged 19.8 points and 5.8 rebounds this year for Maine. Sergio El Darwich has paired with Fleming with 13.8 points, five rebounds and five assists per game.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Sergio El Darwich has directly created 48 percent of all Maine field goals over the last three games. Sergio El Darwich has 16 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Maine went 1-13 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Black Bears put up 60 points per matchup in those 14 contests.

