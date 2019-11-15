Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Maine takes on Portland

November 15, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Maine (1-1) vs. Portland (2-1)

Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays Maine in an early season matchup. Each team last played this past Sunday. Portland beat San Jose State by 15 points, while Maine fell 67-46 at Harvard.

STEPPING UP: Portland’s Isaiah White has averaged 16.7 points and two steals while JoJo Walker has put up 14 points. For the Black Bears, Andrew Fleming has averaged 23.5 points and seven rebounds while Sergio El Darwich has put up 15 points and five assists.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: White has connected on 47.1 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 88.9 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Portland has made 10.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among WCC teams.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off