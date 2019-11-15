Maine takes on Portland

Maine (1-1) vs. Portland (2-1)

Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays Maine in an early season matchup. Each team last played this past Sunday. Portland beat San Jose State by 15 points, while Maine fell 67-46 at Harvard.

STEPPING UP: Portland’s Isaiah White has averaged 16.7 points and two steals while JoJo Walker has put up 14 points. For the Black Bears, Andrew Fleming has averaged 23.5 points and seven rebounds while Sergio El Darwich has put up 15 points and five assists.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: White has connected on 47.1 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 88.9 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Portland has made 10.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among WCC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.