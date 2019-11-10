Major League Soccer Champions

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
2019_Seattle Sounders
2018_Atlanta United
2017_Toronto FC
2016_Seattle Sounders
2015_Portland Timbers
2014_Los Angeles Galaxy
2013_Sporting Kansas City
2012_Los Angeles Galaxy
2011_Los Angeles Galaxy
2010_Colorado Rapids
2009_Real Salt Lake
2008_Columbus Crew
2007_Houston Dynamo
2006_Houston Dynamo
2005_Los Angeles Galaxy
2004_D.C. United
2003_San Jose Earthquakes
2002_Los Angeles Galaxy
2001_San Jose Earthquakes
2000_Kansas City Wizards
1999_D.C. United
1998_Chicago Fire
1997_D.C. United
1996_D.C. United
