Major League Soccer Champions

November 10, 2019 5:10 pm
 
2019_Seattle Sounders

2018_Atlanta United

2017_Toronto FC

2016_Seattle Sounders

2015_Portland Timbers

2014_Los Angeles Galaxy

2013_Sporting Kansas City

2012_Los Angeles Galaxy

2011_Los Angeles Galaxy

2010_Colorado Rapids

2009_Real Salt Lake

2008_Columbus Crew

2007_Houston Dynamo

2006_Houston Dynamo

2005_Los Angeles Galaxy

2004_D.C. United

2003_San Jose Earthquakes

2002_Los Angeles Galaxy

2001_San Jose Earthquakes

2000_Kansas City Wizards

1999_D.C. United

1998_Chicago Fire

1997_D.C. United

1996_D.C. United

