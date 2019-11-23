Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Major Scores

November 23, 2019 4:00 pm
 
EAST

BYU 56, UMass 24

Bryant 14, Wagner 10

CCSU 43, Duquesne 10

Cornell 35, Columbia 9

Dartmouth 29, Brown 23

East Carolina 31, UConn 24

Elon 25, Towson 23

Fordham 31, Bucknell 14

Holy Cross 24, Georgetown 0

Howard 20, Morgan St. 15

James Madison 55, Rhode Island 21

Lafayette 17, Lehigh 16

Merrimack 24, LIU 10

Michigan St. 27, Rutgers 0

Monmouth (NJ) 48, Hampton 13

New Hampshire 28, Maine 10

Oklahoma St. 20, West Virginia 13

Princeton 28, Penn 7

Robert Morris 16, Sacred Heart 14

Villanova 55, Delaware 33

Yale 50, Harvard 43, 2OT

SOUTH

Alabama 66, W. Carolina 3

Alabama A&M 30, MVSU 13

Auburn 52, Samford 0

Drake 31, Davidson 28

Furman 64, Point (Ga.) 7

Georgia St. 28, South Alabama 15

Kennesaw St. 42, Gardner-Webb 14

NC A&T 54, NC Central 0

Presbyterian 52, St. Andrews 14

SC State 20, Norfolk St. 17

San Diego 47, Jacksonville 28

Stetson 31, Morehead St. 16

UCF 34, Tulane 31

VMI 31, Chattanooga 24

Virginia 55, Liberty 27

William & Mary 21, Richmond 15, OT

Wofford 31, The Citadel 11

MIDWEST

Dayton 51, Butler 38

Iowa 19, Illinois 10

Iowa St. 41, Kansas 31

Kent St. 41, Ball St. 38

Minnesota 38, Northwestern 22

N. Iowa 38, W. Illinois 7

North Dakota 36, S. Utah 18

Ohio St. 28, Penn St. 17

Youngstown St. 21, Illinois St. 3

SOUTHWEST

Sam Houston St. 37, Houston Baptist 14

FAR WEST

Air Force 44, New Mexico 22

Cal Poly 28, N. Colorado 21

Montana St. 48, Montana 14

