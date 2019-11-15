Listen Live Sports

Maker carries Idaho St. over Montana-Western 80-48

November 15, 2019 12:06 am
 
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Chier Maker had 18 points and seven rebounds as Idaho State romped past Montana-Western 80-48 on Thursday night.

Maker hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Malik Porter had 10 points for Idaho State (2-1). Tarik Cool added 10 points and six assists. Chidi Udengwu had nine rebounds for the home team.

Cedric Boone had 13 points for the Bulldogs. James Jones added 12 points. Connor Burkhart had 11 points and three blocks.

Idaho State matches up against Washington State on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

