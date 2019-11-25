Listen Live Sports

Man City striker Aguero out ‘a few weeks,’ says Guardiola

November 25, 2019 8:35 am
 
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says striker Sergio Aguero will be out for “a few weeks” because of a suspected thigh injury.

Aguero came off in the second half of Saturday’s 2-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League.

Guardiola says Aguero will not be fit for the derby match against Manchester United in the league on Dec. 7. Before that, City has league matches against Newcastle and Burnley, and also plays Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Guardiola says “we have Gabriel (Jesus), we have (Raheem) Sterling who can play in that position so we are going to live without him for a while.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

