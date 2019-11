By The Associated Press

Managers who have won Manager of the Year in their first full season:

1986 — Hal Lanier, Houston

1993 — Dusty Baker, San Francisco

2006 — Joe Girardi, Miami

2014 — Matt Williams, Arizona

2015 — Jeff Banister, Texas

2016 — Dave Roberts, L.A. Dodgers

2017 — Torey Lovullo, Arizona

2019 — Rocco Baldelli, Minnesota

2019 — Mike Shildt, St. Louis

