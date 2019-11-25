Manhattan goes up against Rhode Island

Manhattan (3-1) vs. Rhode Island (4-2)

Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island goes up against Manhattan in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last played this past weekend. Manhattan beat Elon by five on the road on Saturday, while Rhode Island is coming off of a 96-83 loss in St. James on Sunday to LSU.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Manhattan has relied heavily on its freshmen. Tykei Greene, Christian Hinckson, Samir Stewart and Elijah Buchanan have combined to account for 59 percent of all Jaspers scoring this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Fatts Russell has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Rhode Island field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Rhode Island has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 79.7 points while giving up 69.7.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Jaspers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Rams. Rhode Island has 35 assists on 81 field goals (43.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Manhattan has assists on 34 of 60 field goals (56.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Manhattan has attempted the second-most free throws among all MAAC teams. The Jaspers have averaged 25 free throws per game.

