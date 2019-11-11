Manhattan plays host to Delaware St.

Delaware State (0-1) vs. Manhattan (0-0)

Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits Manhattan in an early season matchup. Delaware State came up short in an 81-54 game at home to Rider on Friday. Manhattan went 11-21 last year and finished seventh in the MAAC.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware State went 1-10 against non-conference schools last season. In those 11 games, the Hornets gave up 86.1 points per game while scoring 59.3 per outing. Manhattan went 2-10 in non-conference play, averaging 54.2 points and giving up 64.4 per game in the process.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.