Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Manhattan plays host to Delaware St.

November 11, 2019 3:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Delaware State (0-1) vs. Manhattan (0-0)

Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits Manhattan in an early season matchup. Delaware State came up short in an 81-54 game at home to Rider on Friday. Manhattan went 11-21 last year and finished seventh in the MAAC.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware State went 1-10 against non-conference schools last season. In those 11 games, the Hornets gave up 86.1 points per game while scoring 59.3 per outing. Manhattan went 2-10 in non-conference play, averaging 54.2 points and giving up 64.4 per game in the process.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Veterans Day 2019

Today in History

1918: World War I ends