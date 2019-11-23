Maple Leafs-Avalanche Sums

Toronto 4 0 1—5 Colorado 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon 14 (Kadri, Johnson), 0:31. 2, Toronto, Shore 2 (Engvall, Holl), 9:49. 3, Toronto, Matthews 16 (Dermott, Barrie), 10:56. 4, Toronto, Barrie 2 (Matthews, Nylander), 13:22 (pp). 5, Toronto, Kapanen 7 (Muzzin, Spezza), 17:36. Penalties_Cole, COL, (high sticking), 13:00; Tavares, TOR, (interference), 18:13.

Second Period_6, Colorado, Burakovsky 11 (Kadri, Donskoi), 10:21 (pp). Penalties_Holl, TOR, (slashing), 8:56; Kerfoot, TOR, (boarding), 17:19.

Third Period_7, Colorado, Nichushkin 1 (Cole), 6:54. 8, Toronto, Hyman 2, 19:59. Penalties_Kadri, COL, (holding), 7:32.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 15-3-10_28. Colorado 8-13-16_37.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 1 of 2; Colorado 1 of 3.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 10-5-3 (37 shots-34 saves). Colorado, Francouz 4-2-0 (12-12), Grubauer 7-4-2 (15-11).

A_18,137 (18,007). T_2:32.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Pierre Racicot.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.