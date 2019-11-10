Maple Leafs-Blackhawks Sum

Toronto 1 0 3—4 Chicago 4 0 1—5

First Period_1, Chicago, Kane 7 (DeBrincat, Strome), 5:18. 2, Chicago, Dach 2 (de Haan, Shaw), 12:00. 3, Chicago, Kane 8 (Strome, DeBrincat), 12:10. 4, Toronto, W.Nylander 6 (Matthews), 16:29. 5, Chicago, Toews 3 (Kane, DeBrincat), 17:28 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_6, Toronto, W.Nylander 7 (Matthews), 2:27. 7, Toronto, Tavares 5 (Johnsson, Matthews), 12:41 (pp). 8, Chicago, Saad 6 (Caggiula, Toews), 16:26. 9, Toronto, Johnsson 5 (Matthews, Tavares), 19:18 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Toronto 15-16-26_57. Chicago 12-15-7_34.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 2 of 5; Chicago 1 of 5.

Goalies_Toronto, Hutchinson 0-3-1 (34 shots-29 saves). Chicago, Lehner 3-3-2 (57-53).

T_2:34.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Ryan Galloway.

