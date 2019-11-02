Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Maple Leafs-Flyers Sum

November 2, 2019 10:01 pm
 
Toronto 1 1 1 0—4
Philadelphia 1 1 1 0—3
Toronto won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Toronto, Kapanen 4 (Rielly, Spezza), 5:55. 2, Philadelphia, Provorov 3 (Giroux, Voracek), 15:02 (pp).

Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Giroux 3 (Provorov, Voracek), 3:12 (pp). 4, Toronto, Spezza 1 (Kapanen, Mikheyev), 17:55.

Third Period_5, Philadelphia, Sanheim 1 (Lindblom, Couturier), 0:31. 6, Toronto, Marner 4, 5:03.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Toronto 2 (Matthews NG, Marner NG, Kapanen NG, Nylander NG, Timashov NG, Mikheyev NG, Barrie NG, Spezza G, Kerfoot NG, Rielly NG, Johnsson G), Philadelphia 1 (Couturier NG, Giroux NG, Lindblom NG, Voracek NG, Farabee NG, Hayes NG, Gostisbehere NG, Konecny G, Raffl NG, van Riemsdyk NG, Provorov NG).

Shots on Goal_Toronto 12-7-5-2_26. Philadelphia 5-16-11-8_40.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 2; Philadelphia 2 of 6.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 6-2-2 (40 shots-37 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 3-2-0 (26-23).

T_2:40.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Libor Suchanek.

