Maple Leafs-Flyers Sums

Toronto 1 1 1 0—4 Philadelphia 1 1 1 0—3 Toronto won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Toronto, Kapanen 4 (Spezza, Rielly), 5:55. 2, Philadelphia, Provorov 3 (Giroux, Voracek), 15:02 (pp). Penalties_Toronto bench, served by Spezza (too many men on the ice), 14:47.

Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Giroux 3 (Voracek, Provorov), 3:12 (pp). 4, Toronto, Spezza 1 (Kapanen, Mikheyev), 17:55. Penalties_Spezza, TOR, (holding), 2:34; Spezza, TOR, (high sticking), 6:10; Rielly, TOR, (cross checking), 9:48; Niskanen, PHI, (interference), 18:10.

Third Period_5, Philadelphia, Sanheim 1 (Couturier, Lindblom), 0:31. 6, Toronto, Marner 4, 5:03. Penalties_Ceci, TOR, (interference), 3:54; Farabee, PHI, (high sticking), 4:09.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Kapanen, TOR, (tripping), 0:42; Toronto bench, served by Gauthier (too many men on the ice), 4:59; Giroux, PHI, (tripping), 4:59.

Shootout_Toronto 2 (Matthews NG, Marner NG, Kapanen NG, Nylander NG, Timashov NG, Mikheyev NG, Barrie NG, Spezza G, Kerfoot NG, Rielly NG, Johnsson G), Philadelphia 1 (Couturier NG, Giroux NG, Lindblom NG, Voracek NG, Farabee NG, Hayes NG, Gostisbehere NG, Konecny G, Raffl NG, van Riemsdyk NG, Provorov NG).

Shots on Goal_Toronto 12-7-5-2_26. Philadelphia 5-16-11-8_40.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 2; Philadelphia 2 of 6.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 7-2-2 (40 shots-37 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 3-2-1 (26-23).

A_18,441 (19,543). T_2:40.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Libor Suchanek.

