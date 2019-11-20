Maple Leafs-Golden Knights Sum

Toronto 0 0 2—2 Vegas 0 1 3—4

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Vegas, Glass 4 (Schmidt, Pacioretty), 8:07 (pp).

Third Period_2, Toronto, Spezza 3 (Mikheyev), 7:26. 3, Vegas, Nosek 4, 8:08. 4, Vegas, Stone 10 (Theodore, Glass), 10:22 (pp). 5, Toronto, Hyman 1 (Barrie, Spezza), 12:47 (pp). 6, Vegas, Eakin 2 (Pacioretty, Marchessault), 19:39.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 9-8-16_33. Vegas 10-17-10_37.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 1 of 2; Vegas 2 of 2.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 9-5-3 (36 shots-33 saves). Vegas, Fleury 11-5-1 (33-31).

A_18,292 (17,367). T_2:27.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.