Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Maple Leafs-Golden Knights Sums

November 20, 2019 1:19 am
 
< a min read
      
Toronto 0 0 2—2
Vegas 0 1 3—4

First Period_None. Penalties_None.

Second Period_1, Vegas, Glass 4 (Schmidt, Pacioretty), 8:07 (pp). Penalties_Holl, TOR, (cross checking), 6:37.

Third Period_2, Toronto, Spezza 3 (Mikheyev), 7:26. 3, Vegas, Nosek 4, 8:08. 4, Vegas, Stone 10 (Theodore, Glass), 10:22 (pp). 5, Toronto, Hyman 1 (Barrie, Spezza), 12:47 (pp). 6, Vegas, Eakin 2 (Pacioretty, Marchessault), 19:39. Penalties_Tavares, TOR, (hooking), 10:00; Reaves, VGK, (slashing), 11:01; McNabb, VGK, (slashing), 16:40.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 9-8-16_33. Vegas 10-17-10_37.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 1 of 2; Vegas 2 of 2.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 9-5-3 (36 shots-33 saves). Vegas, Fleury 11-5-1 (33-31).

A_18,292 (17,367). T_2:27.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address