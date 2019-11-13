Maple Leafs-Islanders Sum

Toronto 0 2 2—4 N.Y. Islanders 2 1 2—5

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 8 (Eberle), 14:23. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 3 (Brassard, Pulock), 19:21 (pp).

Second Period_3, Toronto, Kapanen 5 (Tavares, Dermott), 0:43. 4, Toronto, Nylander 8 (Johnsson, Muzzin), 11:22. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 4 (Brassard, Nelson), 16:43.

Third Period_6, N.Y. Islanders, Brassard 6 (Pulock, Barzal), 8:07 (pp). 7, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 3 (Bailey, Clutterbuck), 17:32. 8, Toronto, Holl 1 (Gauthier, Shore), 18:13. 9, Toronto, Tavares 6 (Matthews, Rielly), 19:22.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 5-13-9_27. N.Y. Islanders 9-6-15_30.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 2; N.Y. Islanders 2 of 3.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 9-3-3 (29 shots-25 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 6-2-1 (27-23).

A_13,293 (13,917). T_2:17.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Bryan Pancich, Tony Sericolo.

