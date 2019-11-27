Maple Leafs-Red Wings Sum

Toronto 3 3 0—6 Detroit 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Toronto, Dermott 2 (Mikheyev, Tavares), 1:04. 2, Toronto, Barrie 3 (Timashov, Gauthier), 2:24. 3, Toronto, Tavares 7 (Barrie, Mikheyev), 9:48.

Second Period_4, Toronto, Nylander 9 (Rielly, Johnsson), 1:03. 5, Toronto, Johnsson 6 (Rielly, Nylander), 3:34. 6, Toronto, Johnsson 7 (Kapanen, Spezza), 7:07 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 16-26-12_54. Detroit 11-5-9_25.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 1 of 1; Detroit 0 of 0.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 12-5-3 (25 shots-25 saves). Detroit, Howard 2-11-1 (14-11), Bernier 5-6-2 (40-37).

A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:26.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Jesse Marquis.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.