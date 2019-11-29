Maple Leafs-Sabres Sums

Toronto 1 1 2—4 Buffalo 0 4 2—6

First Period_1, Toronto, Tavares 8 (Mikheyev), 18:54. Penalties_Johansson, BUF, (tripping), 16:05; Dermott, TOR, (roughing), 19:34; Sheary, BUF, (roughing), 19:34.

Second Period_2, Toronto, Tavares 9 (Kapanen), 1:21. 3, Buffalo, Skinner 10 (Montour, Larsson), 5:45. 4, Buffalo, Eichel 15 (Bogosian), 9:43. 5, Buffalo, Mittelstadt 4 (Vesey, Scandella), 12:08. 6, Buffalo, Olofsson 10 (Eichel, Scandella), 18:54. Penalties_Spezza, TOR, (holding), 6:03; Eichel, BUF, (slashing), 7:33; Gauthier, TOR, (holding), 13:55; Asplund, BUF, (slashing), 16:49.

Third Period_7, Toronto, Timashov 2 (Rielly, Spezza), 6:50. 8, Buffalo, Vesey 3, 8:34. 9, Toronto, Kapanen 8 (Petan, Holl), 12:10. 10, Buffalo, Eichel 16 (Ristolainen), 19:33. Penalties_Jokiharju, BUF, (slashing), 1:11.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 12-6-11_29. Buffalo 13-13-10_36.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 4; Buffalo 0 of 2.

Goalies_Toronto, Hutchinson 0-4-1 (36 shots-30 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 5-5-2 (29-25).

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Furman South. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Brad Kovachik.

