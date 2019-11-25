Listen Live Sports

Maradona congratulates Dinamo Brest on winning Belarus title

November 25, 2019 5:30 am
 
MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Diego Maradona has sent congratulations in Russian after a team he backs in Belarus won the national title.

Maradona is honorary chairman of Dinamo Brest, which beat Vitebsk 1-0 on Sunday to open up a five-point lead with one game remaining, ending a run of 13 titles for BATE Borisov.

Maradona writes on Instagram in Spanish that “I am very happy to congratulate the players, fans, administrators and coaching staff” after the win, adding in Russian: “My congratulations.”

Dinamo announced Maradona as chairman in May 2018 on a three-year deal, initially saying he would be in charge of “strategic development,” but his involvement has been largely nominal.

The former Argentina player and coach visited the city of Brest in July 2018 and rode on an armored vehicle, and then took a coaching job in Mexico two months later.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

