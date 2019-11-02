Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Marchi’s 3 TD passes lead Sacred Heart over Bryant 24-17

November 2, 2019 4:57 pm
 
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Logan Marchi threw three touchdown passes, Julius Chestnut rushed for a career-high 203 yards and Sacred Heart rallied to beat Bryant 24-17 on Saturday.

Marchi hit Naseim Brantley on a 25-yard scoring pass in the second quarter and the Pioneers (5-4, 3-2 Northeast Conference) tied it at 14 on his 25-yarder to Rob DiNota before halftime.

Kezio Snelling hauled in a 15-yard pass for the go-ahead score and Dane Borges added a 26-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Marchi was 16 of 27 for 177 yards with a fumble and an interception. Chestnut had 43 carries in his sixth 100-plus rushing yard performance of the season.

Kory Curtis, 14 of 26 for 172 yards and two interceptions, scored on a 5-yard run and Jesse Nemerowicz returned a 33-yard pick-six off a Marchi pass for Bryant (2-8, 1-4). Luke Samperi kicked a 23-yard field goal for the final score.

