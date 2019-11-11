Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Marist squares off against Hartford

November 11, 2019 3:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Hartford (1-1) vs. Marist (1-0)

McCann Center, Poughkeepsie, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford faces Marist in an early season matchup. Hartford fell 67-57 at home to Winthrop on Thursday. Marist is coming off a 58-56 win on the road against VMI on Friday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: .MIGHTY MARKS: Hunter Marks has connected on 50 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 73.3 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

LAST TIME: Hartford earned the 65-56 win over Marist when these two teams met a year ago.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

DID YOU KNOW: Hartford went 6-8 against non-conference programs last season. In those 14 games, the Hawks gave up 76.4 points per game while scoring 72.6 per outing. Marist went 5-7 in non-conference play, averaging 65.8 points and giving up 68.9 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Veterans Day 2019

Today in History

1918: World War I ends