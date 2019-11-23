Markstrom, Canucks beat Capitals 2-1 in shootout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jacob Markstrom stopped 32 shots and then denied seven more during an extended shootout, helping the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 on Saturday.

Elias Pettersson scored his 10th goal for Vancouver, which earned its second straight win since a stretch of seven losses in eight games. It was the Canucks’ 12th power-play goal in their last seven games.

Bo Horvat scored the decisive goal in the seventh round of the shootout.

Washington finished with one goal for the third time this season despite Vancouver losing defenseman Alexander Edler to an upper-body injury.

Jakub Vrana scored his 11th goal for the Capitals, and Braden Holtby made 32 saves.

FLAMES 3, FLYERS 2, SO

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored the only goal in the shootout, and the Flames stopped a six-game slide.

Calgary’s Elias Lindholm tied it at 2 with 1:23 left in regulation. Andrew Mangiapane also scored for the Flames, who were shut out in their previous three road games as part of their skid.

Kevin Hayes and Jakub Voracek scored for Philadelphia, which lost for the fifth time in six games.

David Rittich made 27 saves and stopped all three Flyers attempts in the tiebreaker. Tkachuk, Calgary’s second shooter, scored on a backhander that went through Carter Hart’s legs.

