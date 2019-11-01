Listen Live Sports

Marlins decline $16 million option on Starlin Castro

November 1, 2019 5:35 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — The Marlins have declined their $16 million option on infielder Starlin Castro for 2020 and will pay him a $1 million buyout, allowing him to become a free agent.

The move confirmed Friday had been expected as the Marlins rebuild.

Castro, 29, batted .270 while playing all 162 games this year and had career-high totals of 22 homers and 86 RBIs.

Castro is a 10-year veteran who spent two seasons with Miami.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

