The Associated Press
 
Marquette uses big 2nd half to drop Purdue at home 65-55

November 13, 2019 11:54 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Koby McEwen scored a game-high 23 points and the Marquette Golden Eagles used a big second half to rally to a 65-55 win over the Purdue Boilermakers on Wednesday as part of the annual Gavitt Games between the Big Ten and Big East.

Markus Howard added 18 points for Marquette (2-0), which outscored Purdue 40-17 in the second half to capture its first-ever victory against the Boilermakers. The Golden Eagles were 0-9 all-time against Purdue entering the night.

Matt Hearms had 14 points to lead the Boilermakers (1-2) who dropped their second straight game after a season-opening victory against Green Bay.

The Boilermakers scored the game’s first nine points and led by as many as 18. But after trailing 38-25 at halftime, Marquette opened the second half on a 29-14 run and took a 54-52 lead, its first of the night, on a layup by Sacar Anim with 4:43 to go.

Howard was presented a special game ball by coach Steve Wojciechowski before tipoff for becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer. The senior guard eclipsed the 2,000-point mark on Wednesday. Howard now has 2,011 points for his career.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue, which opened the season as the No. 23-ranked team in the AP poll, now is searching for answers after blowing a huge lead on the road and losing two straight. The Boilermakers shot 9 of 21 from the free-throw line on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Hosts Chicago State on Saturday.

Marquette: Plays at Wisconsin on Sunday.

Follow Keith Jenkins on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MrKeithJenkins

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

