Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Marrow carries Hampton over Mid-Atlantic Christian 112-52

November 6, 2019 10:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jermaine Marrow had 30 points as Hampton rolled past Mid-Atlantic Christian 112-52 on Wednesday night.

Marrow entered needing just 13 points to reach 2,000 for his career, joining Rick Mahorn as the only players to do so in program history.

Edward Oliver-Hampton had 19 points for Hampton. Benjamin Stanley added 16 points. Greg Heckstall had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Hampton started the game on a 17-2 run and cruised.

Advertisement

Kevin Fletcher had 16 points for the Mustangs. Jabari Richardson added 14 points. Malik Galloway had 10 points.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Hampton takes on The Apprentice School at home on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Latin American Cadet Initiative hosts future leaders

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit