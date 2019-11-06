Marshall welcomes Robert Morris in season opener

Robert Morris (0-0) vs. Marshall (0-0)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts Robert Morris in each team’s 2019-20 season opener. Robert Morris went 18-17 last year and finished third in the NEC, while Marshall ended up 23-14 and finished second in the CUSA.

DID YOU KNOW: Robert Morris went 4-9 against non-conference schools last season. In those 13 games, the Colonials gave up 73.8 points per game while scoring 67.1 per matchup. Marshall went 11-6 in non-conference play, averaging 81.1 points and giving up 79.4 per game in the process.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.