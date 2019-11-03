Listen Live Sports

Mavericks-Cavaliers, Box

November 3, 2019 9:51 pm
 
DALLAS (131)

Doncic 9-17 6-6 29, Porzingis 7-14 0-0 18, Powell 4-7 1-2 9, Brunson 6-11 0-0 14, Curry 4-7 2-2 13, Hardaway Jr. 5-12 0-0 12, Jackson 1-2 0-0 3, Finney-Smith 4-7 1-1 10, Marjanovic 6-11 0-1 12, Wright 3-5 1-1 8, Broekhoff 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 50-94 11-13 131.

CLEVELAND (111)

Osman 4-11 0-0 10, Love 9-18 6-6 29, Thompson 4-10 3-9 11, Garland 3-8 2-2 9, Sexton 4-14 2-2 10, McKinnie 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 1-1 0-0 2, Nance Jr. 2-7 0-0 5, Clarkson 6-11 0-0 17, Knight 3-8 1-2 10, Porter Jr. 3-8 1-1 8. Totals 39-96 15-22 111.

Dallas 31 27 32 41—131
Cleveland 28 25 33 25—111

3-Point Goals_Dallas 20-41 (Doncic 5-10, Porzingis 4-6, Curry 3-5, Hardaway Jr. 2-6, Brunson 2-6, Broekhoff 1-1, Wright 1-1, Jackson 1-2, Finney-Smith 1-3, Powell 0-1), Cleveland 18-48 (Clarkson 5-10, Love 5-11, Knight 3-7, Osman 2-6, Nance Jr. 1-3, Porter Jr. 1-3, Garland 1-4, Sexton 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 51 (Doncic 14), Cleveland 41 (Thompson 12). Assists_Dallas 34 (Doncic 15), Cleveland 24 (Knight 6). Total Fouls_Dallas 21, Cleveland 14. A_18,078 (20,562).

