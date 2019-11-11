Mavericks-Celtics, Box

DALLAS (106)

Finney-Smith 4-9 0-0 9, Porzingis 1-11 1-1 4, Kleber 4-10 3-4 15, Doncic 11-21 9-10 34, Curry 1-6 0-0 2, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Hardaway Jr. 3-11 2-3 9, Powell 6-7 0-2 12, Wright 3-5 3-4 9, Brunson 4-7 3-4 12. Totals 37-89 21-28 106.

BOSTON (116)

Brown 9-16 5-7 25, Tatum 1-18 3-4 5, Theis 4-4 3-4 11, Walker 9-17 3-4 29, Smart 6-9 1-1 17, Williams 0-1 2-2 2, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Williams III 3-4 0-0 6, Kanter 1-1 0-0 2, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Wanamaker 4-7 2-2 10, Green 4-8 0-1 9. Totals 41-86 19-25 116.

Dallas 21 33 25 27—106 Boston 25 29 30 32—116

3-Point Goals_Dallas 11-42 (Kleber 4-8, Doncic 3-10, Brunson 1-2, Porzingis 1-4, Finney-Smith 1-5, Hardaway Jr. 1-7, Jackson 0-1, Wright 0-1, Curry 0-4), Boston 15-35 (Walker 8-14, Smart 4-7, Brown 2-4, Green 1-3, Edwards 0-1, Williams 0-1, Wanamaker 0-2, Tatum 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 46 (Kleber 8), Boston 46 (Brown 11). Assists_Dallas 22 (Doncic 9), Boston 25 (Smart 6). Total Fouls_Dallas 26, Boston 27. Technicals_Boston coach Celtics (Defensive three second). A_18,624 (18,624).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.