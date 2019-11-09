Mavericks-Grizzlies, Box

DALLAS (138)

Finney-Smith 5-9 0-0 11, Kleber 4-7 0-0 11, Marjanovic 3-5 3-3 9, Doncic 9-16 4-5 24, Curry 4-12 5-5 16, Hardaway Jr. 7-14 1-1 20, Ju.Jackson 6-10 1-2 17, Powell 5-8 1-3 11, Wright 3-8 0-0 6, Brunson 6-8 1-1 13, Broekhoff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 52-97 16-20 138.

MEMPHIS (122)

Crowder 6-12 2-2 18, Jackson Jr. 10-17 1-2 23, Valanciunas 3-11 4-4 10, Jones 6-8 0-1 14, Brooks 2-8 0-0 5, Caboclo 4-6 0-0 8, Anderson 6-8 0-0 12, Hill 1-3 0-2 3, Melton 5-11 0-0 11, Guduric 5-9 3-3 14, Watanabe 2-2 0-0 4, Konchar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 50-95 10-14 122.

Dallas 31 37 36 34—138 Memphis 34 28 29 31—122

3-Point Goals_Dallas 18-42 (Hardaway Jr. 5-9, Ju.Jackson 4-7, Kleber 3-5, Curry 3-7, Doncic 2-6, Finney-Smith 1-4, Powell 0-1, Wright 0-3), Memphis 12-36 (Crowder 4-9, Jones 2-3, Jackson Jr. 2-6, Guduric 1-2, Hill 1-2, Melton 1-4, Brooks 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Valanciunas 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 47 (Doncic 14), Memphis 39 (Anderson, Brooks, Hill 5). Assists_Dallas 27 (Doncic 8), Memphis 31 (Jones 8). Total Fouls_Dallas 14, Memphis 22. A_15,753 (18,119).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.