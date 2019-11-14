Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mavericks-Knicks, Box

November 14, 2019 10:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
DALLAS (103)

Finney-Smith 3-4 0-2 7, Porzingis 7-17 5-5 20, Powell 5-9 1-1 12, Doncic 10-23 10-13 33, Curry 1-5 0-0 2, Hardaway Jr. 4-10 2-4 12, Kleber 0-3 0-0 0, Marjanovic 4-7 2-2 10, Brunson 1-4 1-2 3, Wright 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 36-84 23-31 103.

NEW YORK (106)

Morris Sr. 7-19 1-1 20, Randle 8-18 0-0 17, Gibson 2-4 0-0 4, Ntilikina 1-4 2-2 5, Barrett 3-10 2-2 8, Knox II 2-3 1-2 6, Portis 4-8 0-0 10, Robinson 7-8 2-2 16, Smith Jr. 5-12 1-2 13, Ellington 0-0 0-0 0, Dotson 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 42-94 9-11 106.

Dallas 23 30 34 16—103
New York 27 31 29 19—106

3-Point Goals_Dallas 8-36 (Doncic 3-12, Hardaway Jr. 2-7, Powell 1-1, Finney-Smith 1-2, Porzingis 1-5, Wright 0-1, Kleber 0-2, Brunson 0-2, Curry 0-4), New York 13-30 (Morris Sr. 5-7, Portis 2-3, Smith Jr. 2-4, Knox II 1-2, Ntilikina 1-2, Dotson 1-5, Randle 1-5, Barrett 0-2). Fouled Out_Robinson. Rebounds_Dallas 44 (Porzingis 11), New York 53 (Randle 10). Assists_Dallas 21 (Doncic 11), New York 20 (Smith Jr. 8). Total Fouls_Dallas 16, New York 27. Technicals_New York coach Knicks (Defensive three second) 2. A_19,812 (19,812).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off