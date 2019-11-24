Listen Live Sports

Mavericks-Rockets, Box

November 24, 2019 5:58 pm
 
DALLAS (137)

Finney-Smith 4-11 2-2 12, Porzingis 9-17 3-4 23, Powell 1-1 0-2 2, Hardaway Jr. 10-18 6-7 31, Doncic 15-29 6-8 41, Jackson 1-4 0-0 3, Kleber 3-5 3-3 11, Curry 1-4 0-0 2, Brunson 1-1 1-1 3, Wright 4-11 1-1 9. Totals 49-101 22-28 137.

HOUSTON (123)

House Jr. 5-12 3-4 16, Tucker 7-10 0-0 16, Capela 10-16 1-5 21, Westbrook 8-20 9-10 27, Harden 11-24 8-10 32, Sefolosha 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 1-1 0-0 3, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Hartenstein 1-1 0-0 2, Clemons 0-1 0-0 0, McLemore 0-6 2-2 2, Rivers 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 45-98 23-31 123.

Dallas 45 33 27 32—137
Houston 29 31 35 28—123

3-Point Goals_Dallas 17-44 (Hardaway Jr. 5-11, Doncic 5-14, Kleber 2-4, Porzingis 2-5, Finney-Smith 2-5, Jackson 1-2, Curry 0-1, Wright 0-2), Houston 10-44 (House Jr. 3-8, Tucker 2-5, Westbrook 2-5, Harden 2-15, Clark 1-1, Clemons 0-1, Rivers 0-3, McLemore 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 47 (Porzingis 13), Houston 52 (Capela 22). Assists_Dallas 28 (Doncic 10), Houston 26 (Harden 11). Total Fouls_Dallas 22, Houston 26. A_18,055 (18,500).

