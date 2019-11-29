Mavericks-Suns, Box

DALLAS (120)

Finney-Smith 2-5 3-3 8, Porzingis 0-8 2-2 2, Powell 1-3 0-2 3, Doncic 12-24 15-18 42, Hardaway Jr. 8-14 4-4 26, Jackson 2-3 0-0 5, Kleber 4-10 0-0 9, Curry 2-6 5-5 11, Wright 1-4 2-2 5, Brunson 3-8 2-2 9. Totals 35-85 33-38 120.

PHOENIX (113)

Oubre Jr. 8-17 2-4 22, Saric 2-8 5-5 9, Baynes 7-12 1-2 17, Rubio 6-12 5-7 21, Booker 6-16 5-5 18, C.Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Bridges 5-8 0-0 11, Diallo 0-1 0-0 0, Kaminsky 3-7 0-2 7, Okobo 0-2 0-0 0, T.Johnson 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 41-93 18-25 113.

Dallas 31 22 36 31—120 Phoenix 25 25 39 24—113

3-Point Goals_Dallas 17-47 (Hardaway Jr. 6-9, Doncic 3-11, Curry 2-5, Wright 1-1, Jackson 1-2, Powell 1-2, Kleber 1-3, Finney-Smith 1-4, Brunson 1-4, Porzingis 0-6), Phoenix 13-38 (Rubio 4-6, Oubre Jr. 4-8, Baynes 2-5, Bridges 1-2, Booker 1-3, Kaminsky 1-4, T.Johnson 0-1, Okobo 0-2, C.Johnson 0-2, Saric 0-5). Fouled Out_Rubio, Oubre Jr.. Rebounds_Dallas 47 (Porzingis 13), Phoenix 47 (Oubre Jr. 10). Assists_Dallas 20 (Doncic 11), Phoenix 29 (Rubio 9). Total Fouls_Dallas 24, Phoenix 29. Technicals_Porzingis, Powell, Baynes, Booker. A_18,055 (18,422).

