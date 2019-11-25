Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
McClanahan scores 26 to carry Nicholls St. over UMBC 82-72

November 25, 2019 1:23 am
 
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) — Dexter McClanahan had 26 points, Warith Alatishe as Nicholls State defeated UMBC 82-72 in the Jamaica Classic on Sunday night.

Alatishe finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Elvis Harvey Jr. had 17 points for Nicholls State (3-4) and Lorenzo McGhee added 13 points.

Darnell Rogers tied a career high with 23 points for the Retrievers (4-3). K.J. Jackson added 19 points and a career-best tying nine assists. Daniel Akin had nine rebounds.

L.J. Owens scored only two points on 1-of-8 shooting despite entering the contest as the Retrievers’ second-leading scorer at 11 points per game. He shot 0 of 4 from behind the arc.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

