Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

McCray scores 12 to carry Pacific over Florida A&M 76-54

November 10, 2019 11:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HONOLULU (AP) — Amari McCray had 12 points as Pacific easily beat Florida A&M 76-54 on Sunday at the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic.

Gary Chivichyan and Justin Moore added 11 points apiece for Pacific (2-1) and Broc Finstuen scored 10.

Daniss Jenkins, the Tigers’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 10 points per game, scored just two on 1-of-6 shooting.

M.J. Randolph and Brendon Myles each scored 12 points for the Rattlers (0-3).

Advertisement

Pacific faces Hawaii on the road on Monday. Florida A&M matches up against South Dakota on Monday.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'