McDermott scores 26 to carry Butler over IUPUI 80-47

November 6, 2019 9:18 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sean McDermott had 26 points as Butler rolled past IUPUI 80-47 on Wednesday night.

McDermott made his first nine shots from the field and finished 10 for 11.

Bryce Golden had 17 points and eight rebounds for Butler. Bryce Nze added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Khalif Battle had 11 points.

Marcus Burk had 17 points for the Jaguars.

Butler plays New Orleans at home on Saturday. IUPUI matches up against Bradley on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

