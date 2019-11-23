Listen Live Sports

McElvain, Allen lead way for Northern Iowa in 38-7 victory

November 23, 2019 5:25 pm
 
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Will McElvain passed for two touchdowns, Trevor Allen ran for a pair and Northern Iowa defeated Western Illinois 38-7 in a regular-season finale on Sunday.

McElvain, 10-of-18 passing for 154 yards, threw 61 yards to Logan Wolf and 36 to Jaylin James for touchdowns. Allen, who finished with 94 yards on 24 carries, had short touchdown runs to complete 15- and 16-play drives for the Panthers (8-4, 6-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference), who have won all six of their home games in the regular season.

Chris Kolarevic added a 28-yard interception return for a score for Northern Iowa, which is ranked 10th in the FCS coaches poll and will learn its postseason fate on Sunday.

Connor Sampson was 26-of-32 passing with a touchdown and interception for the Leathernecks (1-11, 1-7), who lost their third straight.

