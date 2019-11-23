McKay carries Cent. Michigan past Trinity Christian 106-60

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Kevin McKay scored 18 points as Central Michigan easily defeated Trinity Christian 106-60 on Saturday.

David DiLeo added 16 points for the Chippewas, while Rob Montgomery chipped in 15.

Deschon Winston had 12 points for Central Michigan (5-1), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory.

Central Michigan has scored over 100 points in four games this season.

Deantre DeYoung had 17 points for the Trolls. Josh Shannon added 14 points. James Pennington had nine rebounds.

Central Michigan takes on DePaul on the road on Tuesday.

