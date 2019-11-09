Listen Live Sports

McRae scores 21 to lift UC Riverside past Idaho 58-51

November 9, 2019 8:05 pm
 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Callum McRae had a career-high 21 points plus 10 rebounds as UC Riverside topped Idaho 58-51 on Saturday.

George Willborn III had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Highlanders (2-0) who moved into the lead early in the second period and never let go.

Trevon Allen had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Vandals (1-1). BJ Simmons added 13 points and four boards.

Ja’Vary Christmas scored only four points despite heading into the matchup as the Vandals’ second leading scorer at 17.0 points per game. He was 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

UC Riverside plays Sacramento State on the road on Friday. Idaho matches up against UC Davis on Thursday.

