Mercer begins season against Columbia International

Columbia International vs. Mercer (0-0)

Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Mercer Bears are set to battle the Rams of Columbia International.

DID YOU KNOW: Mercer went 3-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Bears scored 70.3 points per contest in those 10 games.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.