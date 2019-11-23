Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Merrimack downs Long Island behind Carter in 24-10 win

November 23, 2019 3:32 pm
 
BROOKVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Christian Carter threw two touchdown passes and Jamari Venter ran for one and Merrimack beat Long Island 24-10 on Saturday.

Merrimack (6-5) built a 17-0 lead when Carter threw a 9-yard TD pass to Johnny Rosario to end a 12-play, 70-yard drive 91 seconds before halftime.

Carter threw a 7-yard scoring pass to Anthony Dandini in the second quarter. The Warriors inherited a short field after a 26-yard punt by Briant DeFelice and took over at the Long Island’s 22-yard line. Corey Resendes kicked a 36-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead with 1:42 before the end of the first quarter.

After a scoreless third, early in the fourth, Camden Orth threw a 32-yard scoring pass to Jake Bofshever. DeFelice added a 38-yard field goal to reduce the margin to a touchdown. On the ensuing kickoff, Rodney Samson returned it 73 yards to Long Island’s eight-yard line. Venter ran it in from there.

The Sharks played in only their third home game all season and finished 0-10.

